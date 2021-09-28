Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

