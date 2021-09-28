Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 43,782 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,782 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 1,280.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock worth $6,164,393. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

