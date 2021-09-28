Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

