Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

