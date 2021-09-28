Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Covey worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 22.7% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.59 million, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

