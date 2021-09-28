Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 339.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,144 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

