Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,930,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,497,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 497,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

