Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore Sells 84,400 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$71,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,295,943.90.

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

