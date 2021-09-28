Lance Torgerson Sells 5,323 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

CVEO opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

