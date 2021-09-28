Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,042 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.