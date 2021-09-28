Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 153.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,440.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,783. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

