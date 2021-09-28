Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

OCGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ocugen stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 152.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

