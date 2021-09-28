The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 1,701 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of The Toro stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13.
The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
About The Toro
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.