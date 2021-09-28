The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 1,701 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

