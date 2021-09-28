Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,811,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,837,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DXC Technology by 197.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after purchasing an additional 594,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of DXC opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

