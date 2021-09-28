Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $926.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.09, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

