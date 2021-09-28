First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

