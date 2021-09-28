Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

