HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 28.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,305,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after buying an additional 288,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.