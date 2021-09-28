Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,418 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 38,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $113.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.