10,500 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

