National Asset Management Inc. Invests $108,000 in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

GSAH opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

