5,955 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

