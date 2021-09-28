Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Infosys were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.