Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -153.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

