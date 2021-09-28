JustInvest LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after buying an additional 1,285,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,585,000 after buying an additional 885,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

