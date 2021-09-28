Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

