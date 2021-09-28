Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

