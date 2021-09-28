Swiss National Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,139 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 696,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 673,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $783.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

