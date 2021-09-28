Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 6,700 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$309,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,196,289.29.
Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$45.44 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.0128077 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
