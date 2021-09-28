Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 6,700 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$309,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,196,289.29.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$45.44 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.0128077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

