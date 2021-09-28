Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Evergy worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evergy by 633.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in Evergy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,440,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 784,655 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,565 shares of company stock worth $2,264,940. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

