Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,837 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1,041.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

SE opened at $336.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $153.86 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

