Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 75,175 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

