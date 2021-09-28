Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 125,246 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 89.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $3,998,117 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

