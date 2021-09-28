Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,137 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 80.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC stock opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.