Alec Pismiris Buys 1,125,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Limited (ASX:FNT) Stock

Frontier Resources Limited (ASX:FNT) insider Alec Pismiris purchased 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,625.00 ($10,446.43).

Frontier Resources Company Profile

Frontier Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry and gold/silver epithermal deposits. It holds a 100% interest Tolukuma project covering an area of 441.72 square kilometers located in Central province 70km north of the Capital Port Moresby.

