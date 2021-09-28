Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

