15,416 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

