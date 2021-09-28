Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,213 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 138.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 123,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 160,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.