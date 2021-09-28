Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

