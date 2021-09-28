BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,337 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

