Stifel Nicolaus Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.
salesforce.com stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.68.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 43.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
