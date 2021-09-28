Stifel Nicolaus Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 43.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

