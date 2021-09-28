BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

