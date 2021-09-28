BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.87 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

