Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,658 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Altice USA by 1,423.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 335,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

