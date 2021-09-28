BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

