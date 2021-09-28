BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 17,201 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Brady worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

