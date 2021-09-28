State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $716,000 Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Bank of America cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.