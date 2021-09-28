State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

