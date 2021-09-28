Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 906,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,300,000 after buying an additional 153,622 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.