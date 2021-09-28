$553.51 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $553.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.15 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGRY stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.